Rose McGowan Levels Rape Accusation Against Hollywood Studio Head

it IS time for some honesty. @rosemcgowan I just want to publicly support and send peace to you right now. you are a very very brave woman. you are not alone and the truth is always the right thing. #thetruthwillsetyoufree 🙏🏻I'm sorry you are going through this. so so much love to you.

A photo posted by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on Oct 15, 2016 at 1:34am PDT