Dr. Luke Files Second Defamation Suit Against Kesha’s Mother

In a new development in an ongoing legal saga, producer Dr. Luke has just filed a second lawsuit against pop singer Kesha’s mother, Pebe Sebert. He is filing the suit on the grounds that, in claiming he raped and assaulted Kesha, Sebert ruined his reputation.
In a statement to People, his lawyer, Christine Lepera, said that the new lawsuit is the result of Sebert’s “outrageous, false, and defamatory statements against Dr. Luke in her widespread media campaign to damage and smear his name.”
Previously, Dr. Luke filed a lawsuit against Sebert in 2014 with the same claims. But as The Wrap reported, since she refused to allow amendments to that original suit, Dr. Luke is now adding new offenses in a second suit. One such offense is a tweet from November 2015 that said, “Kesha can’t legally put out music unless she makes it under complete control of a man who raped her at 18.”
He is also citing a Billboard interview Sebert gave in March 2016 that he claims further tarnished his reputation.
My fight continues. I need to get my music out. I am continuing to fight for my rights in New York. Thank you for all your support.— kesha (@KeshaRose) August 2, 2016
This new defamation lawsuit comes after Kesha decided to drop her own lawsuit against Dr. Luke in California while still pursuing legal action in New York. While it is unclear what the final outcome will be for Kesha, her mother, and for Dr. Luke, the case has certainly been a contentious one, drawing the attention and support of many female celebrities.
