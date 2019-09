Dr. Luke Files Second Defamation Suit Against Kesha’s Mother

In a new development in an ongoing saga , producer Dr. Luke has just filed a second lawsuit against pop singer Kesha’s mother, Pebe Sebert. He is filing the suit on the grounds that, in claiming he raped and assaulted Kesha, Sebert ruined his reputation.In a statement to People, his lawyer, Christine Lepera, said that the new lawsuit is the result of Sebert’s “outrageous, false, and defamatory statements against Dr. Luke in her widespread media campaign to damage and smear his name.”Previously, Dr. Luke filed a lawsuit against Sebert in 2014 with the same claims. But as The Wrap reported, since she refused to allow amendments to that original suit, Dr. Luke is now adding new offenses in a second suit. One such offense is a tweet from November 2015 that said, “Kesha can’t legally put out music unless she makes it under complete control of a man who raped her at 18.”He is also citing a Billboard interview Sebert gave in March 2016 that he claims further tarnished his reputation.