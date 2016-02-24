Adele Publicly Announces Her Support For Kesha

Adele is turning into the music industry's fairy godmother.
While accepting an award for Best Female Solo Artist at the Brit Awards, she made a point to publicly tell the audience that she supports Kesha.
"And I would also like to take this moment to support Kesha," she said, before holding up her award, as seen in a clip posted by a Vine user.
This is big for Kesha. Adele is one of the most admired and respected artists at the moment. Whomever she supports or endorses gets a little bit of that Adele magic dust sprinkled on them.
Adele joins a growing list of singers and actresses, including Taylor Swift, Lena Dunham, Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga, Lily Allen, Lorde and more, who have shown their support for Kesha.
Just an hour before that announcement, Kesha also released a longer statement on her Facebook page. The singer doesn't focus too much on herself in the post, but instead chooses to speak on the overall repercussions of her case.
"But at this point, this issue is bigger than just about me," she wrote. "I think about young girls today — I don’t want my future daughter — or your daughter — or any person to be afraid that they will be punished if they speak out about being abused, especially if their abuser is in a position of power."
She goes on to encourage anyone reading not be afraid to come forward and speak out if they have been, or are being, abused. She worries that her case will make others as scared as she was.
"I for one, will stand beside you and behind you," she wrote. "I know now how this all feels and will forever fight for you the way perfect strangers have been fighting for me. Yes, I am very much a feminist, but more than that, I am a humanist. I believe in supporting my fellow human beings in being SAFE."
While she did not win the case to get out of her contact with Sony and avoid working with her alleged abuser, she has won an amazing support team.
