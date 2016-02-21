Demi Lovato Defines Empowerment In Passionate Twitterstorm

Demi Lovato is standing up for Kesha and all women who have spoken out against sexual abuse and have been "disrespected" in a series of tweets that get at what female empowerment means to her.
Last week, the Manhattan Supreme Court in New York City denied Kesha's request to be released from her current contract with Sony. This ruling comes nearly two years after Kesha accused her longtime producer at Sony, Lukasz "Dr. Luke" Gottwald, of assaulting her sexually, verbally, and physically over the course of a decade.
The judge in the case denied that Sony is setting Kesha up to fail by not promoting the music she has made without Dr. Luke. The ruling left Kesha in tears and many of her fellow female musicians showed their support with the hashtag #FreeKesha including Lady Gaga, Kelly Clarkson, and Lorde.
Lovato now appears to be one of those female musicians speaking out in support of Kesha, but she's doing it without ever mentioning her by name.
"Frustrating to see women come forward with their past only to be shot down, not believed & disrespected for their bravery in taking action," Lovato wrote early Sunday morning. "Happens way too often. I'm ready for women to be taken just as seriously as men..."
Lovato also questioned why anyone would speak out, when they will "most likely to be ignored or called a liar," before saying she was "ready for self-proclaimed feminists to start speaking out or taking action for women's rights."
She then followed this up with a series of tweets that had her explaining what "women empowerment" means to her. In her opinion, it's speaking up for other women, "taking action now, not when it's convenient," and women working together to make actual changes in society.
Lovato finished by writing, "Women empowerment is tweeting at 2:30 a.m. knowing the consequences of these tweets and not giving a single fuck."
Frustrating to see women come forward with their past only to be shot down, not believed & disrespected for their bravery in taking action— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) February 21, 2016
Happens way too often. I'm ready for women to be taken just as seriously as men..— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) February 21, 2016
Someone tell me why anyone would ever feel brave enough to come forward if they are most likely to be ignored or called a liar?— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) February 21, 2016
I'm also ready for self-proclaimed feminists to start speaking out or taking action for women's rights.— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) February 21, 2016
Women empowerment is speaking up for other women even when it's something uncomfortable to speak up about.— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) February 21, 2016
Women empowerment is using your voice to help the voiceless women be heard.— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) February 21, 2016
Women empowerment is tweeting at 2:30 am knowing the consequences of these tweets and not giving a single fuck. 😂— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) February 21, 2016
