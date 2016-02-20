Story from Entertainment News

Female Musicians Are Rallying To #FreeKesha

Lilli Petersen
A day after a judge ruled against Kesha in her bid to be released from a contract with Sony, celebrities are showing their support on social media.

A Manhattan Supreme Court judge in New York City denied her motion on Friday afternoon. The singer had requested a court injunction to release her from a contract which obliges her to work with producer Dr. Luke, who she alleges drugged and sexually assaulted her over the course of almost a decade. Kesha filed the claim against Dr. Luke and Sony Music for the alleged sexual, emotional, and physical abuse, but is contractually obligated to continue working with the label in the meantime.

"You're asking the court to decimate a contract that was heavily negotiated and typical for the industry,” New York Supreme Court Justice Shirley Kornreich said. Kesha was seen crying in the back row of the courtroom as the injunction was denied.

Within hours, celebrities and fans were criticizing the decision on social media. One image making the rounds featured a rundown of the music industry's history of disregarding the mental-health needs of female pop stars.

“This is once again the music industry showing a blatant disregard for the health of female artists, physical/emotional/mental/otherwise,” the comment begins, before listing a number of other female stars who were neglected by the industry, including Rihanna and Britney Spears. “Like honestly how many more women need to be put in harm’s way before something is actually done??”

