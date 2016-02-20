Female Musicians Are Rallying To #FreeKesha

A Manhattan Supreme Court judge in New York City denied her motion on Friday afternoon. The singer had requested a court injunction to release her from a contract which obliges her to work with producer Dr. Luke, who she alleges drugged and sexually assaulted her over the course of almost a decade. Kesha filed the claim against Dr. Luke and Sony Music for the alleged sexual, emotional, and physical abuse, but is contractually obligated to continue working with the label in the meantime.
"You're asking the court to decimate a contract that was heavily negotiated and typical for the industry,” New York Supreme Court Justice Shirley Kornreich said. Kesha was seen crying in the back row of the courtroom as the injunction was denied.
Within hours, celebrities and fans were criticizing the decision on social media. One image making the rounds featured a rundown of the music industry's history of disregarding the mental-health needs of female pop stars.
“This is once again the music industry showing a blatant disregard for the health of female artists, physical/emotional/mental/otherwise,” the comment begins, before listing a number of other female stars who were neglected by the industry, including Rihanna and Britney Spears. “Like honestly how many more women need to be put in harm’s way before something is actually done??”
There are people all over the world who love you @KeshaRose. And I can say truly I am in awe of your bravery.— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 19, 2016
Trying 2 not say anything since I can't say anything nice about a person... so this is me not talking about Dr. Luke https://t.co/lLhtUHbmgG— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) February 19, 2016
standing with @KeshaRose through this traumatic, deeply unfair time. send good vibes her way everyone— Lorde (@lorde) February 19, 2016
Im not accusing anyone of anything, but i believe Kesha deserves the ability to move forward, create and earn a living.— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) February 20, 2016
really disappointing to hear about this kesha case. no one should be denied freedom from their abuser, nor freedom of their creativity.— ac (@alessiacara) February 19, 2016
the fact that kesha has to choose to either freely make music or avoid the person who abused her is outrageous and degrading #freekesha— bea (@BeaMiller) February 19, 2016
If you don't see why this Kesha issue is a big deal, you're part of the problem. This is exactly why I speak up the way I do #FreeKesha— Best Coast (@BestCoast) February 19, 2016
H8 2 say this but not surprised about the Kesha verdict- when in history have women ever been able to actually trust the law 2 protect them?— Rowan Blanchard (@rowblanchard) February 19, 2016
My thoughts are with @KeshaRose today. I'm sorry you've had to endure this experience.— lily (@lilyallen) February 19, 2016
I don't know all the facts, of course, but the bottom line is: it is a terrible feeling to not own your voice/ be able to release music.— JoJo (@iamjojo) February 19, 2016
#FreeKesha 💗 this is only gonna make you stronger, you brave and beautiful girl. Prayers are with you 🙏🏼 @KeshaRose— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) February 20, 2016