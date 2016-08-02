Kesha has decided to drop her California lawsuit against Dr. Luke, according to Pitchfork. The singer will continue to pursue appeals in New York courts related to her allegations that the record producer raped and sexually abused her.
"Kesha has dismissed her California action without prejudice while she pursues her appeal and other legal claims in the New York courts," Kesha's attorney, Daniel Petrocelli, wrote in a statement to Rolling Stone. "Kesha is focused on getting back to work and has delivered 28 new songs to the record label. We have conveyed to Sony and the label Kesha's strong desire to release her next album and single as soon as possible."
The singer's California suit against Dr. Luke had been stayed since June 2015, according to Pitchfork.
Dropping the assault charges in Los Angeles has no bearing on her legal action in New York. In April, the singer's New York claim was dismissed in court, when a judge ruled that Kesha's claims did not amount to a hate crime as she alleged.
Dr. Luke's lawyers continue to argue his innocence. "If Kesha is voluntarily dismissing her claims in the California case, it is because she has no chance of winning them," wrote Christine Lepera, an attorney for Dr. Luke, in a statement to Rolling Stone. "Earlier this year, she lost her meritless counterclaims against Dr. Luke in the New York Action."
Rolling Stone reports that Kesha's decision to only pursue her allegations in New York is an attempt to revive her career from the suspension it has suffered during her legal action. The 28 songs she gave Dr. Luke's label imprint were "recorded at her own expense," an anonymous source told Rolling Stone.
Online, fans showed support for the pop star. Kesha weighed in on the legal action via Twitter.
I honestly think that Kesha dropping her lawsuit means that the justice system failed her! #FreeKesha— StarbsPrincess (@starbsprincess) August 2, 2016
Kesha didn't drop the entire lawsuit. She still has her appeals in New York. We need more information before we judge.. #KeshaKeepFighting— leSassCat (@leSassCat) August 2, 2016
My fight continues. I need to get my music out. I am continuing to fight for my rights in New York. Thank you for all your support.— kesha (@KeshaRose) August 2, 2016
