Lady Gaga Showers Kesha With Support, Kisses

Lady Gaga reiterated her support for Kesha in a series of social media posts that depict the pair together.
After an emotional message from Adele and a long Facebook status from Kesha herself, Gaga used Snapchat and Instagram to provide visual support to Kesha. She’s tweeted her support in the past, but this is the first visual message. The Instagram shows Gaga and Kesha holding hands with the caption “Free Kesha.”
After an emotional message from Adele and a long Facebook status from Kesha herself, Gaga used Snapchat and Instagram to provide visual support to Kesha. She’s tweeted her support in the past, but this is the first visual message. The Instagram shows Gaga and Kesha holding hands with the caption “Free Kesha.”
The Snapchat is of Gaga kissing Kesha on the cheek while Kesha smiles with her eyes closed.
Lady Gaga & @KeshaRose 👭💜 #FreeKesha pic.twitter.com/U9G7XaKMpR— Lady Gaga News (@TomyKMonster) February 24, 2016
Kesha has to take heart from the outpouring of support. Although her contract with Sony seems to stipulate lack of promotion should she choose to work with someone other than Dr. Luke, who Kesha alleges committed sexual assault against her, it doesn’t seem like publicity will be a problem. Kesha’s legal troubles are far from over but her career, which was on life support, is now getting a boost of adrenaline at just the right time. There’s no word yet about possible progress, but at a certain point we will reach critical mass.
Advertisement