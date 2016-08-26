Shock Development In Kesha Case As Judge's Impartiality Questioned

New York Supreme Court Justice Shirley Kornreich may have been less than impartial when she dismissed Kesha's hate crimes allegations against producer Dr. Luke in April, according to a New York Post report confirmed by E! News.
Justice Kornreich's husband, lawyer Ed Kornreich, is employed by Sony law firm Proskauer Rose.
"Where an employee's spouse or children are employed, judicial or non-judicial, is not something we are involved in," a court representative told E! News. "If counsel for either party has concerns, they can take it up in the proper venue."
Nobody from either camp has yet to make an official statement about the development, but it does mean that Kesha could see her case have a second life in court.
"Judges are required under the New York state canon of judicial ethics to avoid even the appearance of impropriety," Troy Slaten, legal expert, tells E! News. "This means judges are not supposed to preside over cases where they have an actual or potential financial interest in the outcome. The rules go so far as to say that even somebody in the judge's family should not have a financial interest in the outcome of litigation."
Judge Kornreich dismissed the case due to the expired statue of limitations and because she found that Dr. Luke, real name Lukasz Gottwald, didn't display what she considered a notable prejudice against women. It's unclear whether Kesha is eager to return to court so soon after her return to performing, but that avenue is seemingly open. She's withdrawn her complaint in California, but the New York appeal is still pending.
Justice Kornreich's husband, lawyer Ed Kornreich, is employed by Sony law firm Proskauer Rose.
"Where an employee's spouse or children are employed, judicial or non-judicial, is not something we are involved in," a court representative told E! News. "If counsel for either party has concerns, they can take it up in the proper venue."
Nobody from either camp has yet to make an official statement about the development, but it does mean that Kesha could see her case have a second life in court.
"Judges are required under the New York state canon of judicial ethics to avoid even the appearance of impropriety," Troy Slaten, legal expert, tells E! News. "This means judges are not supposed to preside over cases where they have an actual or potential financial interest in the outcome. The rules go so far as to say that even somebody in the judge's family should not have a financial interest in the outcome of litigation."
Judge Kornreich dismissed the case due to the expired statue of limitations and because she found that Dr. Luke, real name Lukasz Gottwald, didn't display what she considered a notable prejudice against women. It's unclear whether Kesha is eager to return to court so soon after her return to performing, but that avenue is seemingly open. She's withdrawn her complaint in California, but the New York appeal is still pending.
Advertisement