On a day when the revelations of Weinstein’s shocking behavior felt like a bomb that kept on exploding (not only are there rape allegations, but Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow have also said that they had been harassed), we’ve found something on which we can all agree: That as much as there’s general consensus that Harvey Weinstein’s actions are absolutely appalling and abhorrent, we can’t ignore the fact that it would have taken dozens — hell, maybe even hundreds — of people to pull off such a disgusting operation for at least two decades. There will be talk about “believing women.” And sure, of course, that’s part of it. But that’s not all. What makes this story particularly chilling is that a number of these women were believed — in fact, it was an open secret in Hollywood — and still people did nothing.