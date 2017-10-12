The aforementioned New Yorker story is the subject of some scrutiny from media critics, though not for any fault of Farrow's. Farrow is a contributor at NBC, but NBC did not publish his investigative story, after being told that it did not contain enough reporting. NBC President Noah Oppenheim said that "we reached a point over the summer where we, as an organization, didn’t feel that we had all the elements that we needed to air [the story]."