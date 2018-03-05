The Oscars Finally Had Its #MeToo & Time’s Up Moment

Kumail Nanjiani added a touch of levity to the montage, but his words still remained grounded because of how true they rang. He talked about how for so long he saw the stories of straight white men made by straight white men, and now they were being forced to watch his story with The Big Sick, so in their face (just kidding; he didn’t say it that way, but I kind of wish he had). He also added that his wife and cowriter on The Big Sick, the talented and hilarious Emily V. Gordon, always said that she wants to make a website called “Muslims Having Fun,” which would feature pictures of Muslim people doing things like eating ice cream and going shopping, to remind everyone that Muslims are…just like everyone else.