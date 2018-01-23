Behold: The Full List Of 2018 Oscar Nominations

The Oscars are finally here — they're the grand finale of this awards show mosh pit, so with their arrival, we can finally relax. The Oscars mark the end of awards season. The end of speculation (which feels endless). The end of think pieces about movies. And — you know what? The Oscars will also mark the end of internet movie standom. This means the rabid worship of Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird will become slightly less rabid. (For those of us inundated with standom on our feeds, this is a blessing.)
But mainly, the Oscars are a exercise in observing what Hollywood deems important. The ceremony is like a smoke signal for future movies, summoning the ones that would, in the future, do well at the box office. Last year, when Moonlight was nominated and eventually won the Oscar for Best Picture, we took it as a sign: Hollywood was reevaluating its priorities. (Also, Moonlight was a good movie!)
This year, the nominations race is tight. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is a favorite among voters — the Screen Actors Guild loved it, as did the HFPA — but more than a few critics have declared the movie "tone deaf." Then, there's Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird, two movies about youth with unavoidable appeal. Phantom Thread, Daniel Day-Lewis' final movie, has been widely celebrated, but it didn't wig at the SAG Awards, so what gives?
Today, we finally find out. Below, the Oscar nominations for 2018. The full ceremony will air March 4 on ABC at 8 p.m. EST.
Best Foreign Language
A Fantastic Woman, Chile
The Insult, Lebanon
Loveless, Russia
On Body And Soul, Hungary
The Square, Sweden
Best Documentary Short
Edith Eddie
Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405
Heroin
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
Best Documentary Feature
Abacus: Small Enough To Jail
Face, Places
Icarus
Last Man In Aleppo
Strong Island
"Mighty River," Mudbound
"Mystery of Love," Call Me By Your Name
"Remember Me," Coco
"Stand Up For Something," For Marshall
"This Is Me," The Greatest Showman
Best Animated Feature Film
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best Picture
Call Me By Your Name
The Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actor in A Leading Role
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, The Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esquire
Best Actress in A Leading Role
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Best Actor In A Supporting Role
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actress In A Supporting Role
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Director
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water
Best Original Screenplay
Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Guillermo Del Toro & Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Adapted Screenplay
James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name
Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber, The Disaster Artist
Aaron Sorkin, Molly's Game
Virgil Williams & Dee Rees, Mudbound
Best Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049
The Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
Best Production Design
Best Costume Design
Best Sound Editing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Sound Mixing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape Of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Animated Short Film
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
Best Live Action Short
Dekalb Elementary
The Eleven O'clock
My Nephew Emmet
The Silent Child
Wa Tu, Wa Te, All Of Us
Best Original Score
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049
Guardian of the Galaxy, Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War For the Planet of the Apes
Best Editing
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Makeup & Hairstyling
The Darkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
