6 Essential Movie Podcasts You Need To Prep For The Oscars

Keeping up with movie awards season is full time job — literally. For the span of November to late February, film critics and entertainment writers ride the Oscars buzz wave. They see and evaluate films, coax up excitement, make predictions, and then cover the results of each awards show, especially as it relates to the Academy Awards.
These people are so plugged into pop culture they practically vibrate with movie trivia. And if you, too, aspire to become an awards show expert, then they're the ones you should be listening to. Each of these podcasts are hosted by movie and pop culture writers of different publications. Instead of reading their reviews, you can partake in their warm, lively thought process as it pertains to individual Oscar movies and general awards show phenomena.
You have until March 4, 2018 to catch up on the must-see movies. These podcasts will complement your movie-watching scramble.