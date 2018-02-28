Get your Oscars ballots ready, because the official 2018 Academy Awards nominations were announced earlier this morning by Andy Serkis and Tiffany Haddish. Over the past few months, a slew of moving, marvelous, and — most importantly for this conversation — critically acclaimed movies came out. You can practically see them flexing for the Academy, as if to say: "Pick me!"
Now, we know which caught the attention of the approximately 6,000 voting members of the Academy. The real homework of watching every Oscar-nominated movie has officially begun. You'll have until March 4, the day of the Oscars, to catch up.
Here are the official nominees for the 2018 Academy Awards, along with our predictions for winners.
Read These Stories Next: