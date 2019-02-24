Mystery Solved: Here's Who Actually Chooses Academy Award Winners

First, the ballots are sorted (by hand!) in order of first-choice selection. If a nominee reaches the magic number based on first choice, then wham-bam, she's a nominee. But there are still four more slots to fill. The ballots must be reshuffled and reordered, this time, based on the voters second-place. If, for example, Ryan Gosling received 97 first-choice votes for Best Actor and then receives three votes from the redistributed ballots, then he’s in. And so the process goes until all five nominees are safely snug on their ballot.