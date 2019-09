Right now, the approximately 6,000 voting members of the Academy are screening films, pondering artistic merit, and ultimately filling out Oscars ballots with their top five choices in a particular category. On January 23, the ballot numbers will be crunched and the Academy Award nominees will be announced. That's when your real homework of watching every Oscar-nominated movie will begin. You'll have until March 4, the day of the Oscars, to catch up.