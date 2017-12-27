The holidays may be coming to a close, but awards season is just getting started. Over the past few months, a slew of moving, marvellous, and — most importantly for this conversation — critically acclaimed movies came out. You can practically see them flexing for the Academy, as if to say: "Pick me!"
Right now, the approximately 6,000 voting members of the Academy are screening films, pondering artistic merit, and ultimately filling out Oscars ballots with their top five choices in a particular category. On January 23, the ballot numbers will be crunched and the Academy Award nominees will be announced. That's when your real homework of watching every Oscar-nominated movie will begin. You'll have until March 4, the day of the Oscars, to catch up.
For now, you can just get ahead. Here are our predictions for what movies will appear on the Oscars ballot, come January 23. We'll be updating our predictions as the season goes on.
Read These Stories Next:
“
TK
”