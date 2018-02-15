“I did. As I said, just sort of growing up as an awkward teenager and finding your way, emerging into the world. I had a complicated relationship with my parents. It was very relatable on a lot of levels. I love that it took place where she grew up in Sacramento. We see a lot of movies, and I think it’s probably the first movie I’ve ever seen that takes place in Sacramento. I grew up in Los Angeles in a different environment, but I just very much related to her story as a teenager, as an outsider. And again, as a man, I could relate to the complicated growing pains, the sexual growing pains, the life growing pains. Finally, when she graduates high school and she goes off to college and is out in the world, it captured the pain and the fear and the joy and the exhilaration of going from high school out into 'the real world' in such a lovely way. That’s what really resonated for me.”