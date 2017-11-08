"Because they weren’t really given the support to do it. They weren’t necessarily given the resources. I do feel like it actually started over in TV, and it’s made it over to film — women like Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner and Tina Fey, and Amy Poehler have helped each other and supported each other. Because if they weren’t going to write sketches or TV shows for themselves, then nobody else was going to, and they’re really good at it. That’s been so successful — what it comes down to unfortunately for so many people is ‘Is it commercial or not? Will it make us money or not?’ And people are started to see that films can be made with women. I mean, even Bridesmaids — it doesn’t necessarily have to be about the romance, it doesn’t have to be about the girl finding the guy in order for it to be an entertaining film. Likewise, even if a young guy and a girl were the leads in the film, it would be really interesting to not have it be sexual or romantic, and to show the other facets of a relationship. There’s a light that’s been shone on the fascinating life of a woman now, and you can’t really turn away."