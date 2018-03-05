Twitter Takes On Women's Empowerment With #HereWeAre

We stand with women around the world to make their voices heard and their presence known. To bring them front and center, today and every day. Join us as we say #HereWeAre pic.twitter.com/cN2Ik6bZU8— Twitter (@Twitter) March 4, 2018
That @Twitter commercial was powerful, but also feels odd considering that I spent this past weekend being harassed by misogynist fat-shaming trolls, only be told that the Tweets didn’t violate their standards. Do better, Twitter, where it matters. #HereWeAre— Rebecca Krevat (@RebeccaKrevat) March 5, 2018
How about you spend the money you used on this ad to hire moderators to kick accounts that terrorize women off your platform?— ella dawson (@brosandprose) March 5, 2018
How about you hire more engineers who aren’t men to build your platform so that you don’t have giant blind spots putting users at risk? #HereWeAre https://t.co/RBDtfYkKQY