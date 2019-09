Overall, the ballot this year isn't that surprising. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri was an obvious fave, and Gary Oldman continues to get attention for his role in The Darkest Hour. (He played Winston Churchill. What can we say? The people love Churchill performances.) The Shape of Water also won big in terms of every award, mostly because the movie is both technically ambitious and emotionally driven. It was nominated for visual effects, production design, and performances and best picture. Let's give it up for the fish-sex movie!