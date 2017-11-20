Kylie Jenner is the subject of speculation bordering on conspiracy theories, all rooted in her as-yet unconfirmed pregnancy and engagement. No one is spilling the beans, not even big sis Kim Kardashian West, who drank a sardine smoothie just to keep Jenner's alleged pregnancy a secret, albeit the worst-kept secret in Kardashian history.
The conspiracy theories are gathering steam precisely because Jenner is staying out of the limelight. On last night's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the famous fam gathered for a cute dinner at Kourtney Kardashian's place. When someone asked why Jenner was notably absent, Khloé Kardashian rolled her eyes and said "yeah, right. Kylie is the new Rob."
Excuse us? The new Rob? What is that supposed to mean?
Well, Rob Kardashian has stepped away from KUWTK in recent months after the birth of his daughter Dream, with ex-fiancé Blac Chyna. He's seen as being somewhat disconnected from the family, though he did star in a spinoff reality show with Chyna last year.
In calling Jenner the "new Rob," Khloe is essentially saying that Jenner is keeping her distance from the family. With all the speculation surrounding the fetus that may or may not be growing in her uterus, it makes sense — she wants to focus on herself at the moment.
Jenner has presumably also asked her family to remain quiet as well. On a recent episode of Ellen, Kim stated that "this is how we work in the family. When there are lots of rumors, we have this family group chat and we threaten each other's lives if we speak for the other one." In other words, they recognize that it's no one's place to speak for anyone else.
We hope Jenner is enjoying her moment out of the spotlight. In the meanwhile, she's busy getting her cosmetics line ready for a drop at Topshop.
