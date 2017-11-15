Kylie Jenner's Lip Kits Are Coming To A Topshop Store Near You

This story was originally published on November 2.
For the first time in almost a year, Kylie Cosmetics will be sold some place other than her website — and unlike those counterfeit beauty sites, this time it's legit.
Last December, Kylie Jenner opened up her very-first Kylie Cosmetics pop-up shop in L.A. for the holiday shopping season. About a month later, she expanded her kingdom to New York City. Lines circled the block and winded down mall hallways until every last customer could get their hands on her famous Kylie Lip Kit. Now, with the holidays approaching and a busy shopping season upon us, Jenner devised a new plan for her cosmetics empire: Starting November 20, you can find Kylie Cosmetics at Topshop.
Advertisement
Naturally, there's a catch. First, only seven stores are included. So if you live near New York City, L.A., Atlanta, Houston, Las Vegas, Chicago, or Miami, consider yourself kissed by an angel. Additionally, not all of Kylie's creations will be available. However, you will be able to find at least one product from each category — eyes, lips, and face — and two exclusive Lip Kit collections (eight shades in total), so, we can't totally complain. One more thing: This is an in-store collab only — so you won't be able to score Kylie Cosmetics on Topshop.com. The pop-up collection will stick around until December 25 — five weeks in total — so you can meet all your gifting needs.
For a company that thrives strictly on online sales, you can picture the kind of hysteria that might ensue with the news. Think: Black Friday madness meets OG Lip Kit frenzy. Shoppers, on your marks...
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
Advertisement