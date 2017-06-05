The go-to look of summer tends to include dewy skin, bright lips, and eyes so smoky you’d think they were a direct result of the temps outside. So where can you turn when you need to update your beauty collection without dipping too much into your vacation savings? Look no further than Topshop.
You probably know the retailer as a fashion hot spot — even Selena Gomez pops in the store every once in a while. But you might be surprised to learn that the brand also boasts a high-quality makeup collection that we can't help but browse weekly. And Topshop's summer loot is bringing it's A game.
Count glittering bronzers, shimmery highlighters, and face stickers as just a small fraction of the range available at the shop. Even better, not one product is more than $15. So if you're ready to skip the drugstore this week and hunt down some staples your BFF definitely won't have, we suggest hitting up Topshop stat. Click through for every swoon-worthy beauty buy, ahead.