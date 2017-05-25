We’re no amateurs when it comes to a good beauty sale — we can sniff out a deal on overpriced night cream from a mile away. But while our usual finds are at Ulta Beauty, Sephora, or Nordstrom, we often forget that drugstores also offer up discounted items on products all the time. Exhibit A? The Walgreens sale section.
If you think knocking off a few dollars on a $10 mascara isn't all that exciting, just wait until you see that final price on the checkout screen — it's bound to fill your stomach with more butterflies than your last Bumble date! Peruse for beauty items on the store's online website and you'll find daily steals, but this week in particular hosts some top-notch options.
Click ahead to check out every covetable item on sale at Walgreens right now, and just try not buying in bulk.