Not long ago, Gwyneth Paltrow teased us with a brand new Goop fragrance that the actress swears has healing powers. And if you were lucky enough to be one of the few people who attended the brand's pop-up shop in New York City last month, you most likely snagged the scent for yourself. Now, Goop is opening up even more temporary stores around the country in collaboration with Nordstrom — so you can get in on the magic, too.
The events are all part of an ongoing series at Nordstrom called “Pop-In@Nordstrom." Every month, the retailer curates themed pop-up shops with brands like Aesop, Opening Ceremony, and Topshop. So of course, for Goop’s Pop-In events, Nordstrom will be featuring wellness-focused products and clean beauty brands. (No surprise there.)
"We love how Goop has created a lively community around everything from zoodles to Zen," Olivia Kim, the vice president of creative projects at Nordstrom, said in a press release. "They have a way of conveying wellness concepts so they are not only easy to understand, but also adopt and make a habit into a ritual. Whether it's through health, fitness, or food, or whatever is manageable through your day, integrating self-care should be easy."
The best part? It's not just Goop you can find at the pop-up. You can also get plenty of other wellness-centric items from brands like The Organic Pharmacy, French Girl Organics, Olio E Osso, Kjaer Weis, and more.
To find an event near you, head over to the Nordstrom website. Just make sure you act fast — the pop-up shops are only happening now through June 25.
