Not long ago, Gwyneth Paltrow teased us with a brand new Goop fragrance that the actress swears has healing powers. And if you were lucky enough to be one of the few people who attended the brand's pop-up shop in New York City last month, you most likely snagged the scent for yourself. Now, Goop is opening up even more temporary stores around the country in collaboration with Nordstrom — so you can get in on the magic, too.