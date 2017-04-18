Gwyneth Paltrow Said The Most Goop Thing Ever About Her New Fragrance

Get rid of anger, fear, anxiety, and emotional pain with a single spritz? Sign us up, stat. If Goop is to be believed, then maybe Edition 02 – Shiso is the cure for all your ills. But at $165 a bottle, well, you might just be better off scheduling an appointment with a licensed mental health professional. Or, if you want to check out fragrance before throwing down your cash, Goop is holding a pop-up shop in New York City on Saturday, April 28 from 11 am to 8 pm. It probably won't heal your deep-rooted trauma, but it'll certainly bring joy.