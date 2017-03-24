The site, which started as a newsletter called "GP" sent out by Paltrow herself, now features products ranging from $800 Stella McCartney overalls to their branded $90 wellness vitamin packs. They know life is full of different options and goop wants to be able to appeal to their readers at all times. "Ultimately, we hope goop is an indispensable resource for all who love to make, go, get, do, be and see," but their ultimate goal is "to make every choice count."