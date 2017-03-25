Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand, goop, has been the subject of many a story for its luxurious and unexpected content as one of the most glamorous blogs on the internet since its birth in 2008.
The site, which started as a newsletter called "GP" sent out by Paltrow herself, now features products ranging from $800 (£640) Stella McCartney overalls to their branded $90 (£72) wellness vitamin packs. They know life is full of different options and goop wants to be able to appeal to their readers at all times. "Ultimately, we hope goop is an indispensable resource for all who love to make, go, get, do, be and see," but their ultimate goal is "to make every choice count."
Advertisement
And this month that choice is anal sex. Yes, Gwyneth Paltrow's website is ready to teach you the ins and outs of anal sex in honour of their annual Sex Issue with a piece simply titled "Reality Check: Anal Sex." I'd dare say it's their most popular issue every year because of its surprisingly unfiltered content (and its questionable advice and products which often later get dragged on other sites).
So what do Paltrow and her goop team want you to know about anal sex? Let's go into the biggest "reality check" moments from the Q&A with Paul Joannides, Psy.D. (His answers are helpful but also hilarious, as he throws in the phrases: "dude's penis," "porn-sized," and "my bum." After reading the highlights, I urge you to read it in full.)
1. People have been performing anal sex since BEFORE Netflix. Time flies!
2. A lot of people like anal sex. Like 30-40% of people in America, according to a National Health Statistic Report from the CDC.
3. The story stresses that sex partners should only do what makes them feel comfortable, and give themselves some time to warm up before the big night.
4. "Do not do it drunk or stoned."
5. And of course, "when it comes to anal sex, what’s good for the goose should be good for the gander."
Thank you for reading the goop guide to anal sex. It has been a pleasure.
Advertisement