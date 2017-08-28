30 Beauty Buys You Won't Want To Miss At Sephora

Summer is all about looking fresh and dewy — like you just stepped out of the ocean with tousled hair and a sun-kissed glow. But for those of us who don't wake up looking like Ariel from the Little Mermaid, some product has to be involved. Luckily, Sephora is hooking us up with all the essentials before the season even begins.
Among our summer check list? Highlighter of the warm-toned variety, crisp fragrance, salty texture cream, and foundation that won't melt off even at the hottest pool party.
Check out the entire summer lineup available at Sephora, ahead.