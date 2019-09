Summer isn't exactly around the corner. Temperatures are still dipping and rising depending on the day, and our constant question is whether or not we need to grab a scarf and jacket. (Or if the weather will just go ahead and be spring already.) That's why we'll take every sunny thought we can get to help us prep for the heat ahead. Luckily, Sephora is dropping its summer collection early, and each item is giving us some major warm weather vibes.