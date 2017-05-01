Summer isn't exactly around the corner. Temperatures are still dipping and rising depending on the day, and our constant question is whether or not we need to grab a scarf and jacket. (Or if the weather will just go ahead and be spring already.) That's why we'll take every sunny thought we can get to help us prep for the heat ahead. Luckily, Sephora is dropping its summer collection early, and each item is giving us some major warm weather vibes.
So what can you expect when the season rolls around? Easy, breezy beauty routines and pro-approved brushes that any makeup lover will want. Summer months typically call for lightweight textures and softer colors, so now is the the time to swap out the bold for the bare. And with so many lust-worthy collections already available — we're counting Tom Ford and Tarte as two early favorites — there are plenty of ways to put these products to good use.
Click ahead to check out every single product in Sephora’s summer collection, then get ready to stock up on them all starting April 14. We'll be starting our vacation essentials checklist in the meantime.