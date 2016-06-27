This Is The Dream Summer Makeup Bag, According To Pros

Brooke Le Poer Trench
Summer skin calls for "less is more." Makeup artists pare down their massive kits to the very best brights and corals, the highlighting formulas with the perfect balance of golden particles, and the bronzers that could pass a lie-detector test. Perhaps most importantly, they test all of these products under rigorous conditions to make sure they'll last through any heat wave — or red carpet. The goal is looking like you’re perpetually just back from vacation, even if you’re just back from the grocery store. Pedicure: check. Pom-pom sandals: check. Summer makeup-bag essentials: sorted. We talked to the pros to find out what they're stashing in their bags this season. Check out their picks, ahead.

