Tom Ford knows sexy. After all, his sultry scents never fail to turn us on. (One of his fragrances even smells like shower sex, if we were to put it in a category.) He has also dropped an entire lipstick line named after all your favorite Boys in your life and has basically redefined what it means to be comfortable naked. But if you thought you've seen the sexiest that Tom Ford has to offer — even including his spring makeup collection — then we have a pleasant surprise for you.
One look at his Soleil Color collection and Blanc Bath & Body line for summer tells you everything. Its white-hot packaging — which houses highly pigmented lipsticks, eyeshadows, blush, and more — will have you dreaming of beachside cabanas, three-story yachts, and sun-kissed skin. The thought alone is enough to feel like paradise — but the products are even better.
They are just what you need to yank yourself out of that seasonal slump, and luckily Tom Ford isn't making us wait until it heats up outside to hand us our summer staples — each one is already available on the brand's website. Now you'll able to swap out your winter foundation for a shimmery, light-catching highlighter, trade in your deep berry lipstick for a sheer coral, and switch out your face powder for bronzer. We think it’s time to treat yourself to something a little sexier, so click through the slides ahead to check out the collection in its entirety. Then get ready to feel like a whole new you.