5 Fragrances That Smell Like Shower Sex

Watered-down means weak, and, more bluntly, worse. But as with all rules, there's an exception, and that is the new gang of aqua fragrances that prove watery doesn't have to be blah. They're lighter versions of some of our favorite scents — think of them like the gauzy knit sweater that will soon replace your cashmere turtleneck. Airy, fresh, and yes, watery, but in the sense of the stuff you'd find in Bora Bora, not coming out of your parents' tap. (Oh, and they almost always come in a blue bottle, if that's important to you.)