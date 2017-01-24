The Shade & Illuminate Cheek duo features light and dark shades to sculpt while also giving a flattering flush to the skin in one fell swoop. And then comes the crown jewel: Shade & Illuminate Lips. At first glance, you might assume it’s a basic eyeshadow duo. But it’s not — it’s a lip palette made to create a sultry, bespoke lip look for any and every skin tone. Deep or fair, cool or golden — it’s doesn’t matter, because these berry pigments and moody beiges work on everyone — and they're exactly what we need this season.