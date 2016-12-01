Remember hearing a celeb extol the virtues of La Mer for the first time? And then feeling your stomach sink when you found out how much the stuff costs? Well, in the 20 or so years since the absurdly luxe skin cream took over beauty wish lists, the costs of fancy-pants beauty products have only grown even more sky-high.
This season’s most rarified skin creams easily clear $1,000. Handcrafted fragrance bottles can be purchased for $1,500 and up (actual fragrance not included). And that’s just the start. Journey with us into the jaw-dropping world of luxury beauty. Whether it inspires aspiration or perspiration, you won’t believe what lies ahead.
