Crochet bandanas are back, so it was only a matter of time before ‘00s pale lips returned, too. “We’re predicting a ‘blanked out’ sheer wash of skin tones on the lips this summer,” says Utting, who pinpoints Gabbriette as modern inspiration. We also love this glossy look on artist Myla . Just don’t try to achieve it with a layer of Dream Matte Mousse: “For 2025, this trend has evolved to a more modern feel, with pale nude lips bringing a satin texture rather than opaque matte,” she says. Adding, “ MAC’s Lipstick in Fleshpot, $25 , is the ultimate 2000s lip shade. Try patting a small amount onto the lips with a clean finger just to knock back the color of the lips.” For deeper skin tones, the shade Stone, $25 , is similarly cool in tone and provides the same effect.