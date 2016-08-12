This Is The Sexiest Makeup Launch Of The Summer

Maria Del Russo
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
If there's one man in the beauty business who knows sexy, it's Tom Ford. Whether it's a lipstick or a perfume, Ford's products are seductive, sultry, and make a woman feel her best. So when we heard that the fashion and beauty mogul was releasing a handful of products to complement two of his most popular fragrances — Black Orchid and Velvet Orchid — we knew they were going to be good.

Each mini collection contains a lipstick, a powder, and a solid perfume that corresponds with the fragrance it's named for. While Black Orchid is more classically sexy, the Velvet Orchid companion pieces add a sassy pop of color. They'll be perfect for your makeup looks come fall — but they're so pretty, we guarantee you'll want to wear them ASAP. Click through to see (and shop!) Tom Ford's latest — if you're ready to turn up the heat, that is.

More from Makeup