This Is The Sexiest Makeup Launch Of The Summer

If there's one man in the beauty business who knows sexy, it's Tom Ford. Whether it's a lipstick or a perfume, Ford's products are seductive, sultry, and make a woman feel her best. So when we heard that the fashion and beauty mogul was releasing a handful of products to complement two of his most popular fragrances — Black Orchid and Velvet Orchid — we knew they were going to be good.
Each mini collection contains a lipstick, a powder, and a solid perfume that corresponds with the fragrance it's named for. While Black Orchid is more classically sexy, the Velvet Orchid companion pieces add a sassy pop of color. They'll be perfect for your makeup looks come fall — but they're so pretty, we guarantee you'll want to wear them ASAP. Click through to see (and shop!) Tom Ford's latest — if you're ready to turn up the heat, that is.
