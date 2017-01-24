Story from Makeup

Tom Ford's Spring Collection Features The Sexiest Lip Colours, Maybe Ever

Samantha Sasso
If you’re looking for decadent, sexy, and expensive products for your vanity, you go to Tom Ford. While the brand's offerings tend to be a major splurge, the sleek packaging and sultry hues are mainstays for many a beauty lover's collection — and this year is no different. That's right, Tom Ford is about to rock our worlds again — but not in the way you might expect.
We’re big fans of the Lips & Boys collection (and don’t even get us started on fragrances) but this time around, the focus is on illumination, high-impact formulas, and the use of sheer colour. Enter: Lip and cheek duos.
The Shade & Illuminate Cheek duo features light and dark shades to sculpt while also giving a flattering flush to the skin in one fell swoop. And then comes the crown jewel: Shade & Illuminate Lips. At first glance, you might assume it’s a basic eyeshadow duo. But it’s not — it’s a lip palette made to create a sultry, bespoke lip look for any and every skin tone. Deep or fair, cool or golden — it’s doesn’t matter, because these berry pigments and moody beiges work on everyone — and they're exactly what we need this season.
