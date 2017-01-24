If you’re looking for decadent, sexy, and expensive products for your vanity, you go to Tom Ford. While the brand's offerings tend to be a major splurge, the sleek packaging and sultry hues are mainstays for many a beauty lover's collection — and this year is no different. That's right, Tom Ford is about to rock our worlds again — but not in the way you might expect.
We’re big fans of the Lips & Boys collection (and don’t even get us started on fragrances) but this time around, the focus is on illumination, high-impact formulas, and the use of sheer colour. Enter: Lip and cheek duos.
The Shade & Illuminate Cheek duo features light and dark shades to sculpt while also giving a flattering flush to the skin in one fell swoop. And then comes the crown jewel: Shade & Illuminate Lips. At first glance, you might assume it’s a basic eyeshadow duo. But it’s not — it’s a lip palette made to create a sultry, bespoke lip look for any and every skin tone. Deep or fair, cool or golden — it’s doesn’t matter, because these berry pigments and moody beiges work on everyone — and they're exactly what we need this season.
Click ahead to check out every product that launches on February 1. Insider tip: They're available for pre-order on Tom Ford's site now.