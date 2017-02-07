Why Tom Ford’s Wild New Lipstick Ad Has A Million Views — & Counting

Sex sells. So does beauty. Nobody knows this better than Tom Ford, whose eponymous cosmetics company seamlessly combines the two, all with fancy packaging that's beautiful enough to send anyone into a complete makeup frenzy. And as if all things TF weren't badass enough already, the line went ahead and launched 25 new shades of the Lips & Boys collection late last year. With a total of 50 (!) gorgeous, highly pigmented colors to choose from, there's one for every mood. But if you’re feeling a little uninspired, allow this teaser video to rev your engine. It is almost Valentine’s Day, after all.
To date, the fast-moving, minute-long spot has racked up well over 1.3 million views on YouTube — which is kind of insane, considering it is, at its core, just an ad for lipstick. A really good ad for a really good lipstick, yes, but — given its viral status — we're starting to think that the sex factor might have something to do with it.
