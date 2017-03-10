Tarte Just Dropped Its Own Unicorn Collection — & It's Seriously Magical

Between rainbow highlighters, mermaid hair, and unicorn tears, it’s sure starting to sound a lot like a Lucky Charms commercial around here. The big beauty trend of the moment is all things mystical, with countless brands recently deciding to sprinkle a little magic into our makeup routines. You’ve got your holographic sheen, your iridescent finishes, your eye cream that looks like unicorn snot. (Whatever that means.)
Now, it’s Tarte’s turn to get involved in the craze. The brand is bringing its A-game to the fairytale-inspired genre with a small but substantial collection that fits right in with the rest of our current favorites. The Magic Wands Brush Set is particularly exciting: For $39, you get five plush brushes with pastel bristles and gilded unicorn-horn handles, for all your face powder, eyeshadow, contour, and liquid foundation needs. Whimsical and practical — and wallet-friendly, to boot.
If you prefer to wear your love of magic on your face rather than keep it hidden inside your makeup bag, Tarte’s got you covered there, too. A shimmery highlighter with a rainbow of shades — to be worn singularly or swirled together — and an eye and cheek palette packed with surprisingly wearable metallics should suit you just fine.
With this collection, Tarte is paying the perfect — and prettiest — homage to the much-missed species that Noah left behind. (He really blew it with that one, didn’t he?) Click through the gallery to see the line in its entirety, then make sure you set up a calendar alert to remind you of the March 15 launch date. These babies are limited-edition, of course, so get ‘em before they go the way of the dinosaurs.