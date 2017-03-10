Tarte Just Dropped Its Own Unicorn Collection — & It's Seriously Magical

With this collection, Tarte is paying the perfect — and prettiest — homage to the much-missed species that Noah left behind. (He really blew it with that one, didn’t he?) Click through the gallery to see the line in its entirety, then make sure you set up a calendar alert to remind you of the March 15 launch date. These babies are limited-edition, of course, so get ‘em before they go the way of the dinosaurs.