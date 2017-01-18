Mermaid Hair Is The Winter Beauty Trend We Didn’t Know We Needed

Guerriero took her two million followers by surprise yesterday when she unveiled the look via Instagram with a photo that perfectly captured the nuances of her new violet hair color. Soft, ethereal waves? Check. Dimensional highlights and lowlights? Check. Mermaid-worthy length? Check, check, check. The only thing we can't understand is why she captioned the pic with the unicorn emoji. Mermaid, unicorn, wizarding school student, whatever look she's after — we’re into it. The pop of purple is a huge change from Guerriero’s natural brunette shade, and given her A-list influencer status, we have a sneaking suspicion that she’s about to kick off a serious trend. We’ll be keeping an eye on the #mermaidhair hashtag for the foreseeable future, just in case.