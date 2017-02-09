Update (2/9/17): Too Faced’s Love Light Highlighters have arrived — well, kind of. We may not be able to get our hands on the trio of pearlescent heart-shaped powders just yet, but we can get a better look at exactly what it is we’re so excited about.
According to the brand, the new formula is unique in its exclusive liquid-to-powder freeze dry process, which creates a silky smooth texture and insane color payoff. The three-shade lineup includes Ray of Light, a warm rose gold; You Light Up My Life, a pale, icy silver; and Blinded By The Light, a bright gold. With an iridescent finish that instantly brightens all complexions, each one is bound to sell out approximately the second it hits the Too Faced website.
The highlighters will be released as part of the Summer 2017 collection, which also includes the Natural Love and Peanut Butter & Honey palettes, Chocolate Brow-nie brow pencils, and six new shades of Melted Matte lip color. You can shop them all online starting March 9, so set your intentions and get ready to splurge — these babies won’t last long.
This story was originally published on January 11, 2017.
There must be something in the water at Too Faced HQ. How else can one explain the rapid-fire speed at which the whimsical brand churns out one must-have release after another? Not that we’re complaining — we have nothing but pure, unadulterated love for the company responsible for Sweet Peach, Unicorn Tears, and so much more. (Ahem, chocolate-scented brow pencils.)
As if the numerous new launches weren’t enough, yet another product was announced — and surprise, surprise, it’s every bit as obsession-worthy as the rest. The brand is coming out with heart-shaped highlighters, and the news is guaranteed to send Too Faced fans into a tizzy, not to mention anyone who uses the heart emoji with abandon. (Which, let's be honest, is all of us at one point or another.)
Jerrod Blandino, the company’s co-founder, teased the upcoming release on Instagram yesterday to much fanfare, though he didn’t supply much info other than the fact that the highlighters are hitting shelves in March. But a picture is worth a thousand words, and we can only assume that the lineup will feature at least three shades — icy white, rich gold, and rosy pink — that are just as pretty in person.
Blandino didn’t so much as share the official name for the highlighters, but based on his caption, we’d hazard as a guess that “love” and “light” will both be involved. We can’t wait to find out more, but it’s safe to say that our hearts are already all aflutter.