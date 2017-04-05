We’ve Never Been THIS Excited About A New NARS Collection

So why partner with Gainsbourg? Nars says that after meeting her on set two years ago, the chemistry was instant. "She's an incredibly charming and giving person with an instinctive taste and style," Nars said. "I admire her for building a career with no compromise, no limits, and totally dedicating herself to it." And Gainsbourg, who has appeared in over 50 films and produced six albums, agreed. "It was very familiar [working with Mr. Nars] — as if we'd known each other for a long time," she said.