We’ve Never Been THIS Excited About A New NARS Collection

When NARS drops a new collection, the beauty world's heart collectively skips a beat. The brand has created some of our all-time favorite products from its Orgasm blush and Audacious Lipstick to its Dual-Intensity eyeshadow. So, any product announcement from the desk of François Nars could mean the beginning of a new cult obsession. And this latest one might just be the most exciting yet.
Earlier this year, NARS revealed that British-French actress and singer (and all-around-cool-girl) Charlotte Gainsbourg will be the face of NARS' Summer 2017 campaign. But that's not all: Gainsbourg (who is the daughter of Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg) also helped design every last product in it.
The 18-piece collection includes a slew of liners, lipsticks, and shadows. But what we're most excited about are the two brand-new items Gainsbourg created: The Hydrating Glow Tint and Lip Tints.
So why partner with Gainsbourg? Nars says that after meeting her on set two years ago, the chemistry was instant. "She's an incredibly charming and giving person with an instinctive taste and style," Nars said. "I admire her for building a career with no compromise, no limits, and totally dedicating herself to it." And Gainsbourg, who has appeared in over 50 films and produced six albums, agreed. "It was very familiar [working with Mr. Nars] — as if we'd known each other for a long time," she said.
Unfortunately, we'll have to wait a week for the collection to drop on April 15 at NARS boutiques and on May 1 at Sephora, but trust us when we say that it is worth the wait. Check out the lineup, ahead.