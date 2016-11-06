You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for wait lists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it’s got to be good.
"Put some red lipstick on and live a little." It's a phrase that's made its way onto Pinterest boards and Instagram accounts across the land, and while it may seem trivial, even basic, to some, we've got to admit it's pretty good advice. A layer of red lipstick can brighten a tired complexion — and holds the power to boost our confidence when we're in need of a little pick-me-up.
If you haven't yet found your soul mate shade, you're hardly alone. There are hundreds — no, thousands — of red lippies on the market, and some are definitively better than others. That's why we keep tabs on the ones that fly off shelves. The most recent to catch our eye? NARS' Audacious Lipstick in Mona, which is completely sold out at Sephora.
We aren't all that surprised by Mona's popularity. It's a beautiful deep, brick-red lipstick with a cream finish that flatters a variety of skin tones. The formula is also hydrating and comfortable to wear all day. Sadly, Mona still hasn't been restocked, but we gathered four alternatives that will fill the void. Check 'em out in the slides ahead.
