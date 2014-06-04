These pretty powders are the makeup equivalent of the silvery memory wisps that populate the Pensieve in Harry Potter. Yes, they really are that magical. Meet NARS' new Dual-Intensity Eyeshadows, which can be worn wet or dry.
Now, we know wet and dry shadows have been around for eons, so this doesn't seem that noteworthy. However, the formula and the gorgeous colors of these particular wet/dry eyeshadows is actually quite revolutionary. They truly look like two completely different shades depending on how you apply. Dry provides a sheer, airbrushed finish (but still tons of great pigment), while wet gives you a super-intense, opaque result.
But, even if they didn't have this great versatility, we'd still be totally smitten for the hues alone. There's some gorgeous duo chrome, like the pearly Casseopeia, and some breathtaking metallics, like Dione, which gives a true foiled effect. Our only sadness is that we have but two eyes to adorn with these glimmering beauties.
Click through to see all 12 shades in their full glory, then check out the fab eyeshadow tutorial to learn exactly how to get the most out of these new launches.