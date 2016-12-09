There’s only one thing that instantly improves everything, and that's chocolate. And yes, this even applies to makeup. If you need proof, look to the astronomically popular, cocoa-infused offerings from Too Faced, like the cult-favorite Chocolate Bar eyeshadow palette, Chocolate Soleil bronzer, and Melted Chocolate liquid lipsticks.
But just in case having your eyes, cheeks, and lips smell like fudge cake isn't enough, the brand is adding yet another good-enough-to-eat (but not edible) product to its lineup. Exclusively available at HSN as of today, the Chocolate Brow-nie brow pencil is formulated with its signature cocoa powder, whipped up with a mix of beeswax and cocoa butter.
The waterproof, retractable pencil features a slanted tip that makes filling in both fine and thicker brows a breeze; it also has a spoolie brush on the opposite end so you can brush and blend. Too Faced claims that the cocoa powder in the formula is what gives it its rich pigments — making the ingredient more than just a delicious novelty.
“The idea to infuse our products with food is not just a marketing idea," explained Jerrod Blandino, the company's cofounder, to Allure in an interview earlier this year. "They are ideas based on the beauty of something that is so ordinary but is actually extraordinary, and knowing that the foods contain antioxidants that help in fighting wrinkles and aging. It has to come from an authentic place.”
Sweet.
