The Internet Is Freaking Out About Tarte’s Latest Announcement

Do you remember meeting your first love? For us, that was last summer when Tarte released its Shape Tape Concealer. Ulta Beauty could barely keep it on shelves and the restocks signaled unanimous
excitement chaos. It officially hit cult status and, since then, fans have wondered if similar formulas will follow. Which is why Tarte's latest teaser just sent the internet into a tizzy.
Yesterday morning Kathleen Fuentes, A.K.A. beauty blogger Kathleen Lights, tweeted at Tarte asking when we would be blessed with a Shape Tape foundation. And the brand’s answer was better than we could’ve expected: “We were thinking the same thing…” it said.
Before you pass out or start stalking the brand’s site and social media channels, keep in mind that this is all still speculation. But our hunch is that Tarte wouldn’t offer up that very public answer if something wasn’t in the works, right? (Please tell us we’re right!) And it only seems like a natural next step for the brand's iconic formula. We've reached out to Tarte for more information and will update the post when we hear back.
