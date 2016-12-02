PSA: This Sold-Out, Cult-Favorite Concealer Is Staging A Comeback

They're the three little words a beauty junkie never wants to hear: “out of stock.” But for die-hard fans of Tarte's Shape Tape Contour Concealer, that very phrase has haunted would-be shoppers for months. Now, after waiting, hoping, and, of course, posting, for a restock, fans are being awarded with the goods.
When a devotee tweeted at the brand to ask when the concealer would be available again, Tarte busted out the party-popper emoji and responded with an affirmative, “Sunday night.”
When a devotee tweeted at the brand to ask when the concealer would be available again, Tarte busted out the party-popper emoji and responded with an affirmative, “Sunday night.”
But that doesn’t necessarily mean the concealer will be a-flowin'. Because just as a restock lands on the brand’s site, the brightening formula sells out in a heartbeat. The stuff is that coveted.
Now, the brand has set a two-item limit on Shape Tape purchases in order to spread the love. Those who have been waiting to nab backup tubes of multiple colors may be bummed (the concealer also doubles as a contour when used in darker shades). But until the brand can make enough product to keep customers satiated, rations may be the only way to spread the love. So one more time for emphasis: Tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer goes on sale December 4 on the brand’s site. Set those alarms (like, all the alarms) and don’t sleep!
Now, the brand has set a two-item limit on Shape Tape purchases in order to spread the love. Those who have been waiting to nab backup tubes of multiple colors may be bummed (the concealer also doubles as a contour when used in darker shades). But until the brand can make enough product to keep customers satiated, rations may be the only way to spread the love. So one more time for emphasis: Tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer goes on sale December 4 on the brand’s site. Set those alarms (like, all the alarms) and don’t sleep!
Advertisement