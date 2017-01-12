GlamGlow’s New Lip Treatments Are The Definition Of Tasteful Nudes

Equal parts flattering and seductive, there’s nothing quite as alluring as a tasteful nude…lip, that is. (What'd you think we were going to say?) Understated neutrals are our go-to on days we need to look like a more polished version of ourselves, without all the fuss you get with color formulas. And now, GlamGlow is giving us yet another reason to go naked with 10 new shades of its Plumprageous Lip Treatment. If you’re already familiar with the brand’s game-changing clear treatments, then we don’t need to tell you just how much of a necessity they are. But for the uninitiated, here’s the scoop: These bad boys combine peptides that plump with seriously hydrating shea and capuacu butters — all while priming your lips for lipstick — which is everything you could ever want in a product. Adding a pop of pigment is just the icing on the already-delicious cake. Whether your heart beats for pale beiges or deep brown nudes the options (which are also available in matte, glossy, or metallic finishes) for you. For $24, we're considering it a steal — especially in comparison to lip injections. And the best part: You can scoop 'em up now on the GlamGlow website. Consider us sufficiently wooed.
Advertisement