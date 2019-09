Too Faced's New Peach Palettes Will Definitely Sell Out

Too Faced is churning out food-themed product launches so fast, we had to set up a Google Alert just to keep track. The latest one that sent our phones a-buzzing? Another peach palette . Cue the angel chorus.Like the fruit, the details are a little fuzzy. The company's cofounder Jerrod Blandino posted a sneak peek of the Sweet Peach Glow product on Instagram with this cryptic caption: "In a world bathed in far too much darkness I thought today I'd spread a little light, well more of a Glow actually!"Some of the accompanying hashtags ( #SweetPeachGlow #spring ) lead us to believe the palette isn't going to be released until next year (sigh), so there's plenty of time to speculate on what the heck it actually is. Our guess: a set of highlighters with a peach-scented twist.If the fan reactions to Blandino's post — including "IM GONNA LOSE MY FUCKING SHIT," and "RIP me" — are any indication, this is going to be a makeup release for the books.